An active-duty soldier and two other men have been arrested in connection to a badly burned and beaten body found in a Pittsburg County cemetery on July 4.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said a joint investigation by deputies and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command led to the arrests of Army Pfc. Tyler Morgan, 21, Jimmy Nace, 46, and Matt Vermillion, 40.
Morgan was reportedly home on leave from Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington, at the time of the homicide. Army investigators from the base reportedly assisted the Sheriff's Office in the case.
Deputies found the burned and beaten body early July 4 on a road in the Red Oaks Cemetery about nine miles east of McAlester of U.S. 270. Morris identified the decedent as Bob Dalpoas, 49, of Haileyville.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.