An active-duty soldier and two other men have been arrested in connection with a badly burned and beaten body found in a Pittsburg County cemetery on July 4.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said a joint investigation by deputies and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command led to the arrests of Army Pfc. Tyler Morgan, 21, Jimmy Nace, 46, and Matt Vermillion, 40.
Morgan reportedly was home on leave from Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington, at the time of the homicide. Army investigators from the base reportedly assisted the Sheriff’s Office.
The burned and beaten body was found early July 4 on a road in the Red Oak Cemetery near Bache, about 9 miles east of McAlester. Morris identified the victim as Bob Dalpoas, 49, of Haileyville.
