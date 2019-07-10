STROUD — A man arrested in connection with the deaths of his parents is now facing complaints of first-degree murder, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
Shawn Pittman, 39, was arrested on complaints of murder in the deaths of his parents, Pauletta Pittman, 63, and Mark Pittman, 65. The Pittmans were discovered dead in their Stroud home Tuesday morning.
Shawn Pittman was taken into custody by the Stroud Police Department Tuesday after 5 p.m. At the time, he was transported to the Stroud jail on DUI charges. Later that evening, he was booked into the Lincoln County jail, where he remains.
The investigation began when Pauletta Pittman didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning and a coworker contacted the Police Department to check on her welfare. After the Pittmans were discovered, officers noted that her minivan was missing and they could not contact their son, Shawn, who was living with them at the time. This made Shawn a person of interest in their murder case, the OSBI said.
A description of the minivan, as well as Shawn Pittman, were released to the public in an effort to find him. Within a few hours, investigators received a call that a Sienna minivan matching the description of the one owned by Pauletta Pittman was getting gas at a station in Stroud. A second call reported that the mini-van had left the gas station.
Based on the information received from the callers, police were able to locate the vehicle diving westbound on 4th Street and pulled it over, at which point they took Shawn Pittman into custody for DUI.
"The OSBI and Stroud Police Department appreciate the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner, and the Meeker Police Department for their assistance in this investigation, as well as the media and the public for their awareness and responsiveness," the OSBI said in a statement.