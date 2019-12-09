Two months after Benjamin Montgomery was shot and killed while confronting armed robbers at his south Tulsa apartment, detectives continue to search for those responsible for his death.
The 22-year-old’s apartment was full of witnesses on the night of Oct. 10, but leads are sparse, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. The two robbers were strangers to all involved.
“You know eventually there’ll be a break,” Watkins said. “But sometimes it takes so long it’s easy to despair.”
Montgomery’s death is one of two homicides that remain unsolved out of 60 that took place within the city limits this year.
Michelle Montgomery, Montgomery’s mother, described her youngest as “a tender heart” who died heroically in a “random act of violence.”
“Ben’s life had so much potential, and it was cut short,” she said.
A delivery driver, Montgomery enjoyed working while listening to thought-provoking podcasts and was known for his benevolence, she said.
“There was a homeless person at a QuikTrip that he went to every day for his drinks, … and (Ben) would buy him a sandwich or a drink, even if he didn’t have the money,” Montgomery said.
Even when Ben was a child, his mother said, she would hear from his teachers that he sought out special needs students for play because he didn’t want them to feel isolated.
Montgomery grew up going to Jenks Public Schools, and he played basketball and football most of his time there, she said.
A “gym rat,” he was “very conscientious” about his diet and work at the gym, Montgomery said.
“He was at the gym a minimum of six days a week,” she said.
After graduation, he tried a little more than a semester at Tulsa Community College but decided college wasn’t for him, Montgomery said.
He was set to start a new job just days after his death, and he had just put in his two-months’ notice to move out of the Bellevue at Sheridan apartments, his mother said. He was in the market for his own house, especially one with a yard for his beloved 3-year-old German shepherd, Oakley.
Montgomery said her son had an immense love for animals and was considering trying college again for an animal behavior degree.
He had a knack for picking the best dogs out of litters, and he often took Oakley to Biscuit Acres Dog Park at Hunter Park, where he would befriend all sorts of people and their pets, she said.
Montgomery said she and her son were “best friends.”
“He would call me all the time ... and say, ‘I gotta tell you about this podcast,’” she laughed, adding that he piqued her interest in TED Talks. “He wanted answers to the bigger picture.”
Montgomery had two older sisters, and he grew up constantly being asked whether he was a twin to Montgomery’s middle child, Morgan, and was close with her eldest, Jillian, she said.
Jillian went into the Navy, Montgomery said, and for almost a year, she and her brother video-chatted with each other almost every evening to watch “South Park” episodes together.
Montgomery said she knows detectives have been making a concerted effort to track down those responsible for his death, and though she’s looking forward to justice, she knows it won’t be complete.
“We know that somebody knows something,” she said. “We’ll never have closure, but at least we’ll be satisfied in that regard.”
Anyone with information about the perpetrators of the crime may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
