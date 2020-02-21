One person died and another was hospitalized after a physical altercation involving a knife at a north Tulsa apartment complex.
Police were called around midnight Thursday to the Ivy Place Apartments, in the 200 block of North Garnett Road, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Two men began arguing inside an apartment, and the argument continued outside of the apartment. Charles Ingram, 50, allegedly stabbed the other man, identified as Dyeshon Harper, 28. Emergency responders located Harper in the complex.
Harper was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said the argument stemmed Harper forcing Ingram to leave his mother's residence. The two began fighting in the parking lot. Ingram allegedly pulled a knife and swung at Harper.
Ingram allegedly chased down Harper "and continued the altercation," Watkins said.
Ingram later approached Tulsa firefighters on Garnett Road. He had sustained injuries to his eyes and arm, according to the release. Ingram was also hospitalized for a brief time.
Ingram was later booked into Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.