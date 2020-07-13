The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office dismissed two murder charges filed Friday against a man over the deaths of his two children in a hot vehicle after prosecutors determined the agency does not have jurisdiction due to the children's tribal citizenship.
Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, faced two second-degree felony murder charges in the June 13 deaths of his children, Ryan and Tegan Dennis, after a weekslong investigation that included his release from jail on a personal recognizance bond. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said last month that his office agreed to the release at least partly because there had been surveillance footage showing the children entered Dennis's truck on their own.
However, Kunzweiler said Friday that the continued investigation into the deaths supported the filing of murder charges. But before Dennis's scheduled arraignment on Monday, prosecutors and a judge became aware the children had tribal citizenship, prompting the dismissal of the case.
Kunzweiler on Monday said the discovery means his office does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Dennis due to a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court ruled 5-4 last week that the boundaries of five Native American reservations in southern and eastern Oklahoma were never formally disestablished for the purposes of enforcing the federal Major Crimes Act as it relates to the case against 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, a Seminole citizen who is incarcerated on child sex crime convictions.
The Major Crimes Act, according to federal law, can be invoked in tribal or federal courts for crimes including murder, manslaughter, maiming, kidnapping and felony child abuse or neglect.
"To have put the effort in that law enforcement did in this investigation because of what we originally had to go through, it's gotta be devastating for the victim -- I feel bad for her," Kunzweiler said, referencing Tegan and Ryan's mother, who on Monday presented the children's citizenship information to authorities.
The boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation include much of the city of Tulsa, but Justice Neil Gorsuch -- who wrote the majority opinion -- wrote he believed "Oklahoma and its tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners" in prosecuting major criminal cases. The U.S. Congress has the power to disestablish or reduce the boundaries of a tribal reservation, but Gorsuch said he found that Congress never officially did so.
Kunzweiler said his office has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa to say prosecutors there should review the Dennis case. But in the meantime he said because of the lack of charges or a hold on file for another law enforcement agency, there is no legal basis at this point for Dennis to be in custody.
Court records do not indicate Dennis himself is a citizen of a Native American tribe, but the Supreme Court's decision means the federal government or tribal courts can still have jurisdiction if a tribal citizen is a reported victim of a crime on tribal land. Court minutes show Dennis had retained Tahlequah-based defense attorney Donn Baker, who also works in tribal law, for any possible criminal case.
"The way of this future is we can literally think we've got a good case and we're moving forward on state charges only to find out, as it was in this case, the children had tribal membership," Kunzweiler said of the situation. Attorney Mike McBride, an attorney with tribal law experience, previously told the Tulsa World he did not believe there would be an influx of currently-imprisoned Native Americans who try to overturn convictions they received at the state level.
The penalties in federal court could be harsher and other laws impose strict limits on how and when you can obtain post-conviction relief, McBride said.
A now-moot document filed in Tulsa County against Dennis on Friday alleged he caused the deaths of his children, aged 3 and 4, by committing child neglect described as "sleeping for hours during the day when he was the sole caretaker." The behavior, according to the document, resulted in the children climbing into his truck and dying from heat exhaustion.
Authorities have not publicly said whether drugs or alcohol played a role in Dennis's mental and physical state the day of the incident.
An arrest report states Dennis reported he drove to a convenience store with the children before returning home, where he passed out for "four or five hours." Police said he told them he woke up and did not see the children, but later found their bodies on the floorboard of his truck and brought them in his house.
Though prosecutors did not say what new information supported a murder charge, Kunzweiler said he believed the state had a "solid" case and is hopeful Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, will "be seeing things the same way."
"They're gonna have to start out essentially from scratch," Kunzweiler said. "They do their cases by way of indictment, so I would imagine a delay, and that's what I feel bad about for the mother in this case."
