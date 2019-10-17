State Rep. Regina Goodwin held a news conference on Wednesday to bring attention to two incidents she says showcase excessive uses of force by Tulsa police officers along with violations of the department’s body camera policy.
Chris Brown and Venetia Moore, two residents who claim they were victims of excessive force used by TPD officers, stood with Goodwin but did not speak during her news conference at the North Peoria Church of Christ.
Moore was allegedly assaulted Jan. 11 as she was arriving at her apartment in the 3400 block of South Yale Avenue with groceries, and Brown was allegedly assaulted while trying to observe a traffic stop in the 4500 block of South Peoria Avenue on July 20.
Neither had filed formal complaints with the Tulsa Police Department as of Wednesday, Sgt. Shane Tuell said.
The department on Wednesday released dash camera and officer body camera video footage of the Moore arrest and said Police Chief Chuck Jordan had ordered an internal investigation of the incident in response to the state lawmaker’s concerns.
Goodwin described Moore as a woman who was getting out of her car to carry groceries to her apartment when an officer approached her, told her to put her groceries back in her car, and threw her to the ground as she cried for help.
Moore’s arrest and booking report states she was driving without her headlights on and pulled into her apartment complex parking lot after a TPD officer turned on his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop on the main road. The report states that after parking, Moore got out of her vehicle and tried to lock and shut the door, not complying with the officer's commands to get back in her car and trying to shove past him to her apartment.
The report details the officer taking Moore to the ground and her biting his finger, but Goodwin argues that the officer stuck his fingers in Moore’s mouth.
Moore was charged with assault and battery upon a police officer and public intoxication. Her court case is ongoing.
In its release of the videos of the arrest, the department stated that the officer, who was not identified, completed a use of force report and the interaction was found to be within departmental policy.
Goodwin described Brown as a man worried for his community who was riding a motorcycle by a traffic stop when a police officer stepped in front of his motorcycle and knocked him to the ground, cracking his bike’s windshield.
She said the officer told Brown he was under arrest for interfering with a traffic stop, but when Brown asked for a lawyer, he told him he was detained and eventually that Brown was “free to go.”
While Moore’s interaction with police was recorded on police video, officers’ interactions with Brown were not recorded because the two officers who would have applicable footage either did not turn their body cameras on or were not wearing them, Goodwin said, which is a violation of policy.
Goodwin said she has been asking police leadership to look into Brown’s experience since the day after it happened, but the police chief only launched an internal investigation into the apparent failure of officers to utilize their body cameras on Aug. 22, a month later.
“We deserve better in this community,” Goodwin said. “We’re more than willing to work with (the Police Department). We’ve demonstrated that over these past few months, but we don’t see that being reciprocated.”
In a statement Wednesday, the department said Brown has been uncooperative with the internal investigation and that he declined to file a formal complaint. But Goodwin said Brown requested a “Come to Jesus” meeting with the officers involved at least three times before a deputy chief met with him Aug. 28, when Brown asked that the department fix his motorcycle and the officer involved be fired.
Goodwin said Brown’s and Moore’s separate experiences illustrate a larger picture of black Tulsans from certain areas of town being mistreated by police while they go about their everyday business, and former Police Chief Drew Diamond agreed with her.
“It’s getting beyond tiresome to have to do this,” Diamond said. “You get the kind of policing that you tolerate.”
Diamond referred to recent studies that show evidence of racial bias in the city’s policing, such as the first Equality Indicators report and Human Rights Watch investigation, that he says police officials have discounted with a more recent study that seems to contradict those findings.
“What we’re not going to allow them to discount is the testimony of 40,000 black citizens who say this is wrong,” Diamond said. “This behavior is dangerous to everybody.”
Goodwin argued the apparent problems need to be addressed before another life is lost, referencing Terence Crutcher and Joshua Barre.
“We’re not trying to be sensational,” Goodwin said, adding that she has been trying to work privately with the involved agencies. “If we were, we would’ve done this months ago.”