FAIRLAND — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured during a standoff near Fairland on Tuesday night.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance around 7 p.m. with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside his residence, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.
“The trooper sustained an eye injury and was transported to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital,” Stewart said.
She said it is believed that the eye injury is from shrapnel.
The suspect remained barricaded late Tuesday night, she said.
The Miami News-Record reported that the incident involved a homicide and that the Highway Patrol's tactical team was called to the scene on Gray's Farm Road near Fairland.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate, the Miami, Oklahoma, newspaper reported.