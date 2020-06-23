A man surrendered to police following accusations he fatally shot his brother during a Father's Day gathering.
Taylor Gainey, 32, surrendered to Tulsa police on Tuesday, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release. Gainey was booked into Tulsa County jail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter. He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
Gainey, of Stillwater, allegedly fatally shot his younger brother Sean Gainey during an argument at a family gathering on Sunday. Tulsa police responded about 8:10 p.m. to the home in the 200 block of East 27th Place after the men’s mother called 911, saying one of her sons had shot the other.
Responders found Sean Gainey, 29, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. He is Tulsa’s 33rd homicide victim this year.
The brothers had gotten into an argument that eventually escalated to a fight near Taylor Gainey's vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit. Taylor Gainey allegedly pulled a gun during this altercation and shot Shot Gainey once. Taylor Gainey fled the scene and later surrendered to police.
Taylor Gainey is scheduled for a June 30 court appearance, according to jail records.