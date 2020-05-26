A Stillwater Public Schools teacher arrested last week has been charged with soliciting a minor after an investigator determined the girl was 14 and his student when he allegedly started sending her lewd messages.
Alberto Morejon, 27, has been out on $50,000 bond since Thursday and is required to have no contact with the alleged victim or her family.
Payne County prosecutors on Friday filed a charge of lewd or indecent proposal to a child using technology against Morejon after an investigator reported details of online conversations Morejon believed he was having with the alleged victim.
According to an affidavit, Morejon began sending messages to the alleged victim, who is now 16 years old, in 2018.
"The content began innocuous but eventually became flirtatious in nature," the investigator said in the affidavit. The alleged victim said Morejon had asked for nude images and sent five photos of his genitals in the two years they had been communicating online.
In the week after the alleged victim reached out to Stillwater Police, an investigator began chatting with Morejon while using the alleged victim's account and photos. Purporting to be the 16-year-old, the investigator talked to Morejon about his fears of getting caught. Morejon reportedly detailed a sex act he wanted while saying "but it would be too risky to meet."
At the time of his arrest, Morejon was reportedly wearing the same clothing seen in photos sent to the alleged victim that day.
Morejon was known for his role in the statewide teacher walkout two years ago. During the rally in early 2018, he was in his third year of teaching U.S. history at Stillwater Junior High School and coaching junior varsity baseball. Morejon was removed last week as an administrator of the Facebook group that he founded to help propel the walkout.