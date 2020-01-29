Amazon van

An Amazon van loaded with packages is displayed at a media event in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press file

Tulsa Police are looking for information on the theft of an Amazon delivery van in east Tulsa after the vehicle was discovered later with its load of packages cleaned out.

A driver in a branded Amazon Prime van got out to make a delivery shortly after noon Tuesday at 6704 E. Admiral Place, police said, when another vehicle drove up within seconds and the passenger got in the van and drove away.

The van was tracked through Amazon GPS to an area near 11th and Memorial, but a search was unsuccessful there. When officers responded to an updated location in the 8000 block of East 17th Street, the van was found abandoned and empty on the east side of Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Police say it's unknown how many packages were in the van at the time of the theft.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and refer to case number 2020-005524.

Gallery: Amazon facility job opportunities