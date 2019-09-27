Officials at a south Tulsa private school have expelled a middle school student who had been accused of making threats against other students.
Holland Hall Head of School J.P. Culley wrote in a letter to parents that it is "the best path forward … for the student not to return to Holland Hall."
School staff removed the middle school student Tuesday after the student was accused of making threatening statements directed at other students.
School officials met with the student and his family and notified other parents of the alleged threats, and the allegations were reported to Tulsa police, according to a previous statement. Tulsa police and school officials determined the threat not to be credible, according to the letter.
Culley wrote in the letter that the student made no plans to harm anyone or to follow through on any statements.
Culley wrote in the letter, which a parent forwarded to the Tulsa World late Thursday, that the decision to remove the student was not made lightly.
"I’ve met with the student since this issue arose and can attest to the depth of the student’s remorse and understanding of the poor decisions made," Culley wrote. "While the seriousness of this issue is real and the emotional response by the community heavy, my sincere hope is that we collectively offer this child and family grace through how we discuss and process this matter going forward."
The school administrator extended an invitation to parents to attend a meeting on campus safety and security in early October.