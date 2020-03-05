The Tulsa Police Department should report more low-level uses of force, improve documentation of all force encounters and rethink how it deploys canines — which account for “a surprisingly high” 28% of all force incidents, according to a recently released study.
University researchers analyzed 30 months of TPD use-of-force records to evaluate how it might reduce the need for force, injuries or death, and victimization during stressful or uncertain conditions. The department received the 79-page report in January and provided it to the Tulsa World on Tuesday.
• Improve documentation of force, injuries and civilian demeanor;
• Document instances where deadly force could have been used but wasn’t;
• Review the training and force practices of the canine unit;
• Review use-of-force policy and training.
In a statement, the Police Department said it isn’t offering interviews yet on the report.
“As we recently received this complete report ourselves, we are still poring over the data and breaking down the key components,” wrote Lt. Richard Meulenberg, commander of the Communications Unit. “Chief (Wendell) Franklin has already begun the process of examining the recommendations outlined in the report and assigning various members of TPD management to them.”
Canine practices ‘a bit out of sync’
Michael Smith, a University of Texas at San Antonio criminology and criminal justice professor, gave a presentation in September to the City Council on the study’s preliminary findings.
Smith, one of two lead authors, suggested the agency “take a really hard look” at how it uses dogs. He said canines now are used primarily as a finding tool, not for apprehension or extraction.
“I think what the agency will find if it did that is that their policy is a bit out of sync with other agencies,” Smith said.
There are appropriate situations for a dog to be allowed to bite a person, he said, but that shouldn’t be their main function.
The final report notes that TPD injury findings show a “dramatically higher likelihood” of civilian injury with dogs when compared to other “advanced force” options, such as conducted electrical weapons or batons. It suggests a new category could be created for canines just under “deadly force” and above “advanced force” options.
As much as 50% of force unreported
Part of why canines comprise more than a quarter of force encounters is because Tulsa police have a “relatively high threshold” for reporting force that leaves most undocumented.
The researchers recommend the agency should mandate officers report any force applied that is “more than a firm grip” to control a person. Currently, TPD only requires force to be reported if a police weapon is used, a dog bite occurs, an injury — alleged or actual — happens, or an officer strikes a person with a body part.
Physical control tactics, such as arm bars or carotid artery restraints, aren’t reported unless an injury is involved.
The study cites recent research that found weaponless tactics were documented by more than 87% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, leaving TPD in the minority.
“Because instances of relatively low-level force are currently documented only if an injury occurs, the TPD is probably not capturing as much as 50 percent of force used by police,” the report states.
24% of force reports couldn’t be matched to arrest data
The documentation for and data collection of all uses of force should be bolstered, according to the study.
The researchers determined that 24% — or 170 use-of-force cases out of 713 — couldn’t be matched with arrest data, so they were dropped from consideration in determining force rates. That meant 543 instances were analyzed.
“This slippage between the two sets of data reveals weaknesses in the TPD processes for documenting force-related incidents and/or in extracting data for analysis,” according to the study.
The preliminary report in September also noted that 10% of use-of-force reports were missing information.
No data on when deadly force justified but not used
To help better estimate rates of deadly force across populations, the researchers recommend TPD implement data collection protocols to document when deadly force is authorized by law and policy but not used.
With time, they said, a reliable collection strategy would produce a data source against which deadly force cases can be compared.
“The TPD, and most other law enforcement agencies nationwide, do not systematically collect this information, but it is vital and should be routinely collected as part of a comprehensive use of force data collection, analysis, and management program,” the study states.
The study was funded by a grant from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the research was carried out by the University of Cincinnati and the University of Texas-San Antonio. The months analyzed were January 2016 through June 2018.
