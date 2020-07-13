The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office dismissed two murder charges filed Friday against a man over the deaths of his two children in a hot vehicle after prosecutors determined that the agency doesn't have jurisdiction due to the children's tribal ancestry.
Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, faced two second-degree felony murder charges in the June 13 deaths of his children, Ryan and Tegan Dennis, near 61st Street and Lewis Avenue after a lengthy investigation that included his release from jail on a personal recognizance bond. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said last month that his office agreed to the release at least partly because surveillance footage had been received showing that the children entered Dennis's pickup on their own and weren't left in it by him.
However, Kunzweiler said Friday that the continued investigation supported the filing of murder charges. But before Dennis' scheduled arraignment on Monday, prosecutors and a judge became aware that the children had tribal ancestry, prompting the dismissal of the case because Kunzweiler said his office does not have jurisdiction to prosecute due to a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court ruled 5-4 last week that much of eastern Oklahoma remains legally Indian Territory for the purposes of enforcing the federal Major Crimes Act as it relates to the case against 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, a Seminole citizen who is incarcerated on child sex crime convictions that occurred within Muscogee (Creek) Nation boundaries.
The Major Crimes Act, according to federal law, can be invoked in U.S. district courts for crimes including murder, manslaughter, maiming, kidnapping and felony child abuse or neglect if the defendant is a tribal citizen.
Though court records do not claim that Dennis is a tribal citizen, federal prosecutors from Oklahoma determined in 2010 that the federal government has jurisdiction to pursue cases under the General Crimes Act if a tribal citizen is a victim of a crime on tribal land but the alleged perpetrator is not a tribal citizen.
"To have put the effort in that law enforcement did in this investigation because of what we originally had to go through, it's gotta be devastating for the victim — I feel bad for her," Kunzweiler said Monday, referencing Tegan and Ryan's mother, a Cherokee Nation citizen who on Monday presented information about the children's status to authorities.
"The way of this future is we can literally think we've got a good case and we're moving forward on state charges only to find out, as it was in this case, the children had tribal membership."
But Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion in McGirt's case, wrote that he believed "Oklahoma and its tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners" in prosecuting cases. Of the state's arguments before the Court, Gorsuch wrote that "even Oklahoma admits that the vast majority of its prosecutions will be unaffected" regardless of the Court's decision.
The U.S. Congress has the power to "disestablish" or reduce the boundaries of a Native American reservation, but Gorsuch said he found that Congress never officially did so when Oklahoma became a state. Gorsuch also pointed out that the General Crimes Act already says federal law can apply to "a broader range of crimes by or against Indians in Indian country" than the handful of offenses specified in the Major Crimes Act.
A now-moot document filed in Tulsa County against Dennis on Friday alleged that he caused the deaths of his children, ages 3 and 4, by committing child neglect described as "sleeping for hours during the day when he was the sole caretaker." The behavior, according to the document, resulted in the children's climbing into his truck and dying from heat exhaustion.
An arrest report says Dennis reported that he drove to a convenience store with the children before returning home, where he passed out for "four or five hours." Police said he told them he woke up and did not see the children but later found their bodies on the floorboard of his truck and took them into his house.
Dennis' home — as is most of Tulsa — is within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Court minutes show that Dennis had retained Tahlequah-based defense attorney Donn Baker, who also works in tribal law, for any possible criminal case.
Kunzweiler said his office has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa to say prosecutors there should review the Dennis case. But in the meantime, he said, because of the lack of charges or a hold on file for another law enforcement agency, there is no legal basis at this point for Dennis to be in custody.
Kunzweiler said he believed the state had a "solid" case and is hopeful that Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, will "be seeing things the same way."
"They're going to have to start out essentially from scratch," Kunzweiler said. "They do their cases by way of indictment, so I would imagine a delay, and that's what I feel bad about for the mother in this case."
In a prepared statement, Shores said his office does not comment on pending investigations to preserve the integrity and confidentiality of the federal grand jury process.
"Let there be no doubt that my team of federal prosecutors, legal support staff, victim specialists, and administrative staff are working around the clock right now to pursue justice and help victims of crime," Shores said. "We are doing so in partnership with tribal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies as well as with the Tulsa County and Creek County District Attorneys and the Muscogee (Creek) Attorney General. We want to ensure the citizens of northeastern Oklahoma continue to receive seamless public safety services."
