Homicide detectives arrested a suspect alleged to have been involved in an altercation outside an east Tulsa nightclub that led to a man’s death.
Detectives arrested Christopher Carter, 23, on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Thomas Hurley, 34, was punched once on Oct. 6 outside of the Rodeo nightclub, 9379 E. 46th St., and fell to the ground. Hurley’s head hit the pavement when he fell, according to a previous story. He later died from that injury.
Carter allegedly admitted to hitting Hurley during an interview with detectives, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“Carter claimed that the victim had blood on his hands, that he had pushed him, and that he punched him out of fear of not know what the victim had done to someone else,” investigators state in the affidavit.
Detectives further state in the affidavit that surveillance video contradicts Carter’s account. The video showed that Hurley’s hands and arms were down by his side, according to the affidavit.
Carter, during a second interview with detectives, stated that he blacked out during part of the altercation and stated that he was not sure whether he had been pushed.
Hurley’s death was the 49th homicide Tulsa police have investigated this year.
Carter is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18, according to jail records.
