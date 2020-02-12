A man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in east Tulsa has been arrested.
Carl Irons Jr., 19, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail at 6:28 p.m., according to jail records. He is charged with second-degree felony murder, possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision and larceny from a person.
It was not immediately clear whether Irons had been arrested by police or turned himself in at the jail. His bail is set at $1.01 million.
Prosecutors filed charges Monday against Irons and a woman, Deangela Turner, 20, in connection with the shooting death of Jeremiah Morris, 17, outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road, on Feb. 4.
Turner is charged with being an accessory to murder on an allegation that she drove Irons' getaway car.
Police said Irons also was shot in the brief shootout outside the apartment and told hospital staff and police he had been the victim of a robbery.
Prosecutors allege that Irons, Morris and others met to sell a handgun and that Irons tried to steal the gun from Morris, with both parties drawing weapons and opening fire. Morris was hit five times and died in a hospital Saturday.