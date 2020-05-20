Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old in connection to a fatal gang-related shooting Tuesday night in north Tulsa.
Kanye Pettie faces one count of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to court documents.
Pettie is accused of chasing after and fatally shooting Reginald Phillips, 17, in the 5100 block of North Frankfort Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Officers nearby reportedly heard gunshots and dispatch received multiple calls about people shooting at each other on Frankfort Avenue north of Chamberlain Park.
Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood confirmed witness statements claiming Pettie chased Phillips, pulled a pistol and shot Phillips multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said the preliminary investigation indicates that Phillips had been walking, was picked up by the vehicle and then driven a short distance before the shooting.
Phillips was pushed out of that vehicle, identified as an older white Chevrolet Trailblazer, at the corner of 51st Place North and Frankfort Avenue. He later died at the hospital.
The shooting was reportedly gang related, with both Phillips and Pettie members of rival gangs that had been fighting in the area. Pettie has two juvenile felony adjudications and is said to be a member of the Hoover Crips, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Shell casings marked as evidence were strewn across multiple scenes at 51st, 52nd and 53rd streets, with Frankfort blocked to traffic in the area. Police previously described the shooting as a gunfight.
Watkins said the investigation into the shooting and those involved is ongoing.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.