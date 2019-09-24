Authorities in Springfield, Missouri, arrested a Tulsa homicide suspect Tuesday evening after a standoff that lasted several hours.
Federal and municipal law enforcement officers arrested Ruth Blair on Tuesday evening, a Tulsa police sergeant said. Blair, 34, is one of four people charged in connection with the death of Michael Binder, 53, in Tulsa.
Springfield police and U.S. marshals reportedly arrested Blair after a standoff on Tuesday at a Springfield residence. Blair is being held in the Greene County, Missouri, jail as an out-of-state fugitive, according to jail records.
Binder was shot in the head in his home at the Cascades apartment complex, 1812 E. 71st Place, on July 27.
Leanna Marie Roacher, 25, and Samuel Wayne Washington, 41, were previously arrested on first-degree murder charges in the case. Nicholas Joseph Gibson, 25, also faces a first-degree murder charge but has not yet been arrested.
