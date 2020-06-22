Police are seeking a suspect after a fatal shooting Sunday night at a residence near the Gathering Place.
According to a news release, officers responded to a home on East 27th Place after police received a call about 8 p.m. about a domestic shooting.
Police said the victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing in the city's 33rd homicide of the year.
The homicide tip line may be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.
