Tulsa police are on the lookout for an assailant after a fight between two regulars at a Brookside bar ended in a stabbing early Friday. 

Officers were called to the Warehouse Bar & Grill, 3346 S. Peoria Ave., about 12:45 a.m. and found a man had been stabbed in the lower torso, Officer Jeanne Pierce said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, Pierce said. 

Witnesses told police two regulars got into a fight at the back of the bar that spilled out into the parking lot, where the stabbing occurred.

The suspect fled from bar security, but Pierce said officers know his identity and are "on the lookout." 

