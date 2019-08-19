Police are investigating after a swastika was painted outside of an east Tulsa bookstore targeted just last week by a white supremacist group.
Shannon Iwanski, a co-owner of Phantasmagoria Books and Records, said he was straightening a bookshelf after getting into work early, about 9:30 a.m., when he noticed a man walk up on the sidewalk outside.
The man started spray-painting on the sidewalk, Iwanksi said, but at first he wasn't sure if what the man was writing was maybe for construction work or a marathon.
"Then he started drawing a swastika," Iwanski said.
Iwanski said he quickly unlocked the door to snap a few pictures of the man, and the man looked up at him and waved.
Surveillance footage from an auto body shop across the street shows the man walking back to his car parked on the side of the store, "unbothered," Iwanski said; he even took the time to put his spray paint in the trunk of his car.
Iwanski called police and gave them a detailed vehicle description as the vandal waited for traffic at the stop sign before driving away.
Iwanski said officers told him they have a good idea of who perpetrated the crime, but after his store being targeted twice in one week and dealing with protesters at Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday, the notion doesn't make him feel much better.
"These people are feeling empowered to do this because that's the mindset in the country right now," Iwanski said. "That's the leadership in the country right now."
Iwanski acknowledged that the store's supporters far outweigh its public detractors. Three random residents who heard about the vandalism on Facebook showed up ready to work Monday afternoon, donning safety vests and scrubbing the sidewalk just feet from fast-moving traffic.
Tulsa City Councilor Kara Joy McKee stopped by on her way to a news conference to offer her support to the store's owners, as well. She said she found out about the vandalism when constituents tagged her in the store's post on Facebook.
"I appreciate constituents letting me know when things like this happen, and the fact that so many let me know reminds me that this dude is not representative of Tulsa," McKee said. "His efforts to make us afraid are not going to work. We come together as a community to welcome all people."