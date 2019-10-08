A customer foiled a man's efforts to rob a fast-food taco restaurant just east of downtown Tulsa but was shot at himself Tuesday night, police said.
The attempted robbery was reported at the Taco Mayo at 425 S. Utica Ave. about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
When the robber entered the restaurant and demanded money, a patron inside intervened in a nonphysical manner, Officer Alan Proo said. The robber then turned toward the patron and fired one shot into the ground before fleeing. As he ran, the robber turned around and fired another shot.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
The patron chased the robber for several blocks before losing sight of him, Proo said.
Police said the patron intervened because his mother was also in the restaurant.
Officers were unable to locate the robber. He was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall black or Indian man in his late 30s or early 40s who was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and a black hat.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.