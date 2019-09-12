A Talihina man faces 73 felony charges on accusations that he led a methamphetamine trafficking organization, selling up to 5 pounds weekly and saturating markets in the LeFlore County area.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agents allege that Bobby Ray Garman, 38, was the leader of a trafficking organization in the southeastern Oklahoma county, spokesman Mark Woodward said. The organization sold “as much as 3 to 5 pounds of methamphetamine” weekly in the Talihina area, Woodward said.
One of Garman’s alleged accomplices told Garman “that he must have it flooded out over here because sales have dropped,” according to a wiretapped telephone conversation and probable cause affidavit.
Garman told her that “he has the market,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
Authorities arrested 21 people on various allegations as a result of a seven-month investigation, Woodward said. Three suspects remained at large as of Thursday. Bureau of Narcotics officials identified only Garman on Thursday.
Garman was charged in LeFlore County District Court on Tuesday with more than a dozen counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance; 32 counts of illegal use of a telephone to facilitate distribution of a controlled substance; seven counts of trafficking; three counts of aggravated conspiracy; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a stolen vehicle; and several other drug-related charges.
Bureau of Narcotics agents, LeFlore County District 16 Task Force officers and Talihina police officers conducted a long-term investigation into the organization.
Agents began investigating Garman in February, and agents made nine “controlled purchases of methamphetamine” from Garman, adding up to about $9,900 spent and about 790 grams of purchased meth, according to an affidavit.
The purchase weights of several of the controlled buys were below the advertised weights, according to court documents.
Agents conducted surveillance on Garman leading up to the filing of the charges. This included at least one planted surveillance camera and a detail of agents and investigators watching Garman for up to 14 hours per day.
The surveillance “showed high volumes of vehicular traffic” that coincided with intercepted communications, the affidavit says.
On August 23, one of Garman’s associates told an investigator that “Garman was ‘freaking’ out, saying the ‘fed’s’ was in town,” according to an affidavit. The associate said Garman identified two vehicles that Garman suspected of tailing him.
It was not clear from court documents whether the associate was aware he was speaking to a law enforcement officer, nor was it clear whether Garman had successfully identified undercover law enforcement vehicles.
Garman is being held in the LeFlore County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
