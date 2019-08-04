One man was electrocuted and another was hospitalized after being shocked at a radio tower in rural Sand Springs, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.
Deputy Justin Green said the men likely were attempting to steal copper from the KVOO tower at 5801 S. 265th West Ave. and were shocked in the process.
Green said an engineer went to check on an interrupted signal about 9:40 a.m. Sunday and found the men, one dead with wire pliers in his hand and the other severely burned and convulsing on the ground.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he remained in unknown condition Sunday evening, Green said.
The man who died has not yet been identified.