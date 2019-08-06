The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying two men accused of shooting into a moving SUV that held a woman and four children, including an infant, in late June.
The agency released three surveillance footage photos Tuesday depicting the men they say shot out the back windows of an SUV just before 5 p.m. on July 29 near a stoplight at East 66th Street North and North Peoria Avenue in Turley.
The woman flagged down a deputy afterward and said two men had followed her in a white car after she dropped off her friend at a business along Peoria. The car pulled up next to her near the stoplight and one of the men shot at her car while it was in motion.
Neither she nor the kids in her car at the time, a 14-year-old, 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 8-month-old baby, were injured.
Investigators urge anyone who can identify the men to call 918-596-8703. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).