A teen charged with murder in a deadly 2018 gang battle pleaded to an amended charge of manslaughter last week.
Antonio Bernard Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication in the case of 21-year-old Lenaryd Tillis' 2018 death.
Wilson and Tillis, members of rival gangs, were involved in a gun fight near a north Tulsa elementary school on Aug. 29, 2018.
Wilson, also known as Lil Pumpkin, was sentenced Oct. 9 to serve 20 years in Department of Corrections custody, with the first 13 years to be served in prison and the seven remaining years suspended. He was also sentenced to three years in DOC custody for the possession of a firearm conviction, but the sentences are to run concurrently.
Wilson's conviction follows that of Robert Lee McCoy, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge of accessory to first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication in May.
McCoy, 23, was sentenced to 20 years in DOC custody, with the latter 10 years to be suspended. He was also sentenced to 10 years in DOC custody for the possession of a firearm conviction, but the sentences are to run concurrently.
Charges of committing a gang-related offense were dismissed against the two at the request of the state.
Two other defendants, Alexis Anderson and Wesley Moman IV, await court appearances.
Anderson, 21, pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory to murder in September 2018 and was released on bond in January. She was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Moman, 15, was charged with first-degree murder, committing a gang related offense and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of accessory to murder and the possession charge in March, but the gang-related offense charge was dismissed cost to state.
Moman was sentenced to the youthful offender program through the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.