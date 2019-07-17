Attorneys for a Tulsa teenager sentenced to life without parole plus 100 years for a 2017 crime spree that involved the death of a Broken Arrow teacher filed a motion asking to withdraw the teen's guilty pleas.
Deonte Green entered blind guilty pleas, or pleas without a sentencing recommendation from a prosecutor, March 13 to first-degree felony murder, first-degree rape by instrumentation and 18 other counts. He was 16 at the time of his arrest for the Oct. 1, 2017, homicide of Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson, as well as a series of armed robberies in south Tulsa.
District Judge Kelly Greenough determined July 10 that Green, now 18, is "irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible" — a criteria required in Oklahoma before a judge or jury can consider life without parole for a person who was underage when a crime occurred.
Green, for his part, read a statement in which he apologized for killing Shane Anderson and causing pain to surviving family members, but said he was "a misunderstood boy" and "not a monster."
Greenough imposed a life without parole sentence for the murder count and ordered Green to serve a combined 100 years for three armed robbery counts and the rape charge consecutively. During the March 13 hearing, Greenough spent about 45 minutes asking Green about the charges and the factual basis for each, as well as told him which charges fell under the state's 85 percent rule.
But in a motion filed Wednesday morning, Green's attorneys, Stephen Lee and Mark Cagle, asked for Green to have the chance to withdraw his pleas. They alleged Green did not knowingly and voluntarily enter them, nor did he fully understand what Oklahoma's 85 percent rule for sentences on violent crimes meant at the time.
Greenough will hear arguments on the issue July 25.
The motion is similar to one Green's former attorney, Marny Hill, filed in late March, prompting Greenough at that time to assign Lee and Cagle to the case as conflict attorneys. They opted during an April hearing to withdraw the motion Hill filed but said they could re-urge the issue once Green's sentencing was complete.
Asked Wednesday afternoon about the new motion, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said he "fully expected" it would be filed but believed Greenough made a "thorough record" about the matter.
Lee told the Tulsa World after Green's sentencing that he does not believe in life without parole for minors and hopes the criminal justice system eventually abolishes the practice. He and Cagle on Wednesday also filed Green's notice of intent to appeal his convictions and sentences.
"I look forward to our hearing next week where I anticipate we should be able to demonstrate to the court that Mr. Green's pleas were knowingly and voluntarily made," Gray said. "His request to withdraw those pleas are simply a reflection of his and his family's dissatisfaction with his sentence and a continuing refusal on their part to accept his responsibility for his actions."
Green's stepfather, Mario Brown, told the World March 30 that he wanted the case to go before a jury. He said then that he still believed Green was innocent and, like Green's mother, Ebony Brown, expressed support during jailhouse phone calls played in August for a jury that determined Green was competent for trial.
The Tulsa County Court Administrator released copies of the calls, along with Green's confession during a police interview that lasted more than 2½ hours, on Tuesday in response to an open records request.
During the police interview, Green tells Homicide Detective Mark Kennedy he did not mean to kill Anderson during his robbery spree, saying through tears, "He pushed me into the wall. I thought he had a gun, so I just shot two times."
He said the gun he used was one he stole from an elderly man and woman who lived nearby. Green pleaded guilty to raping the elderly woman amid an armed robbery and kidnapping that involved him taking the couple to an ATM to try to force them to withdraw money for him.
"It's just the DA. He's just trying to charge me as an adult. He's trying to sentence me as an adult," Green tells Mario Brown on March 8, 2018. "But my public defender (Hill) said, she said she's gonna try to get me in the hospital so I won't have to go to prison."
"That DA, man. That DA cray," Brown replies, to which Green says, "Yeah, he's outta line. I already knew that." He tells another relative in the same call that "You all see my face expression. I ain't worried about it. Ain't nothing wrong with me. I'm good. I'm coming home."
In a May 30, 2018, call, Green and Ebony Brown talk about the possibility of having the case dismissed. Court minutes indicate Green's defense that day formally requested a jury trial to determine Green's competency, which followed an application first filed March 23, 2018.
"They don't know. They're trying. They're trying to offer you life without parole because they're trying to say you confessed," Ebony Brown says.
"They can't give me life without parole," Green responds, to which Ebony Brown interjects "if you ain't did nothing."
"I'm innocent. I have not killed no one. If I have to, I will take my stuff to trial," Green says.
Ebony Brown later hints at her son's claim of incompetency, saying with "not understanding what a trial is, you don't go to trial, they just kind of throw it out."
"I'm gonna fight with you. Whatever's going on, I'm gonna get to the bottom of it," she says.