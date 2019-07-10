A judge sentenced a teen to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of a Broken Arrow teacher and other crimes.
District Judge Kelly Greenough found Deonte Green irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible and issued a sentence of life without parole for first-degree felony murder.
He was charged in the fatal shooting of Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson and the rape of a then-81-year-old woman, along with a slew of other crimes.
He was also sentenced to three to 25 years in prison on nearly two dozen counts of other crimes ranging from rape to armed robbery.
