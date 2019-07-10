GREEN SENTENCING DAY 1

Deonte Green is escorted into the Tulsa County Courthouse on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty in the fatal shooting of Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson and the rape of an 81-year-old woman. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

A judge sentenced a teen to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of a Broken Arrow teacher and other crimes.

District Judge Kelly Greenough found Deonte Green irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible and issued a sentence of life without parole for first-degree felony murder.

He was charged in the fatal shooting of Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson and the rape of a then-81-year-old woman, along with a slew of other crimes.

He was also sentenced to three to 25 years in prison on nearly two dozen counts of other crimes ranging from rape to armed robbery.

