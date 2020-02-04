A teenager was in "extremely critical" condition after being shot multiple times in east Tulsa on Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responding to reports that shots had been fired at the Meadowbrook Apartments, near Third Street and Mingo Road, about 8:20 p.m. found a 16-year-old boy who'd been shot in the head and elsewhere multiple times, Lt. Mark Watson said.
He was in "extremely critical" condition when he was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery late Tuesday, Watson said.
Police think two friends who were with him fled after the shooting. They're considered witnesses, and police are looking for them, Watson said.
Many residents heard the gunshots, but no one has reported seeing it, he said, so police have no information about the shooter.