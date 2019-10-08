The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office declined to file a terrorism charge against a midtown man police accused of threatening to blow up his apartment.
Charles Michael Fox, 44, was instead charged with domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and fourth-degree arson. He remained jailed Tuesday afternoon.
Police evacuated Fox's apartment building along Harvard Avenue near Interstate 44 on Sept. 29 after firefighters detected high levels of propane gas in the area.
A woman called police about 11:45 p.m. and said Fox assaulted her before grabbing a propane tank from an outdoor grill and bringing it inside, saying he would "blow the apartment up," according to a news release.
Police surrounded the apartment and Fox surrendered about 3:50 a.m. Sept. 30. Upon a search of the apartment, they found two propane tanks rigged to release with a handheld nozzle, along with an air hose and sprayer.
Sally Van Schenck, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, said based upon the information available at the time of Fox's arrest, he did not meet the statutory threshold for a terrorism charge.
Terrorism is defined in Oklahoma as an act of violence resulting in damage to property, personal injury or death, or the threat of such violence intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence the policy of a government.
However, Van Schenck noted that charges could change as more information is revealed in the case.
Fox is held in lieu of a $15,000 bond at the Tulsa County jail, and he's scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.