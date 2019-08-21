ADA — U.S. District Judge James Payne has given the state of Oklahoma 120 days to either grant Karl Fontenot a new trial or order his permanent release from prison, according to an order issued Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Fontenot was first convicted in 1985 in connection with the disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway. He was retried and convicted again in 1988. In both trials, the prosecution relied on a confession Fontenot claimed was merely the recounting of a dream he had in which he and Tommy Ward raped and murdered Haraway. Both men claimed their confessions were coerced, and have steadfastly maintained their innocence for 34 years.
In 2006, the crime and subsequent investigation became the subject of part of novelist John Grisham’s only nonfiction work, “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.” In December 2018, streaming service Netflix debuted a six-part series examining the 1982 murder of Debbie Sue Carter and the 1984 disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway. The series is based on Grisham’s best-selling book.
Reliance on Fontenot's "dream confession" played a role in Payne's decision, issued in a 190 page order Wednesday.
