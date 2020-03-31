The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday ordered all 77 county courthouses closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, judges continue to hear cases and court clerk personnel are still on hand to process filings.
The following services in Tulsa County are closed, canceled or postponed during the emergency period:
• Jury trials for the weeks of March 30, April 13, April 20 and May 4
• Nonemergency civil, family and probate division cases
• Preliminary hearings in criminal cases
• Passport applications
• Marriage licenses
Below are the services still available. The Tulsa County Courthouse closed its judges’ offices and courtrooms effective March 19:
Civil Division
District Judge Caroline Wall is assigned to handle civil emergency case matters in cases with a CJ or CV prefix. To contact her, email caroline.wall@oscn.net.
Special Judge Kirsten Pace is handling mental health and other civil emergencies. To contact her, email kirsten.pace@oscn.net. To contact COPES in mental health cases, call 918-744-4800.
Criminal Division
Special Judge Anthony Miller is handling in-custody waivers and pleas for preliminary hearing dockets by video at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until at least April 20. To contact him, email anthony.miller@oscn.net.
Special Judge David Guten is hearing a daily bond docket for criminal cases, including weekends. To contact him, email david.guten@oscn.net or call 918-376-0041.
Other felony and misdemeanor criminal docket judges are able to work remotely “as they see fit,” according to court orders. However, they have been strongly encouraged to reschedule hearings for nonemergency pretrial issues.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has said it will not request warrants for “technical violations” of probation such as failure to pay fines and costs during the emergency period. But to make payments on outstanding fines and costs, use the e-payment system available at oscn.net.
Family Division
District Judge Kurt Glassco is handling emergency guardianships and special administration cases. To contact him, email kurt.glassco@oscn.net or call 918-798-2319.
District Judge Kelly Greenough is hearing family division and emergency child custody matters not involving the Department of Human Services. To contact her, email kelly.greenough@oscn.net or call 918-640-1561.
Juvenile Division
Detention hearings are still taking place remotely with written reports sent via email. Visitation and interviews for detained minors are allowed via phone.
Show-cause hearings for removal of children by agencies such as the Department of Human Services will still take place via video and telephone conferencing.
To contact District Judge Martha Rupp Carter, who oversees the juvenile division, email martha.carter@oscn.net.
Protective orders
To contact Special Judge William Hiddle, who is hearing protective order proceedings, email william.hiddle@oscn.net.
The Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office is still receiving court documents for cases in all divisions either through the U.S. Postal Service or via email. To contact the Court Clerk’s Office, call 918-596-5411.
