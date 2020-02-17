A local nonprofit is seeking public help in finding or replacing a trailer that was stolen Sunday night.
The trailer was stolen sometime during Sunday night from This Machine, Tulsa's Bike Share, 1020 S. Rockford Ave., according to a news release. The trailer was going to be used to haul the organization's new electric bike fleet.
“We are a small nonprofit, so the theft of our trailer really hurts.” Katie Sawicki, This Machine executive director, said in a news release. “What makes matters worse, is we had just finished retrofitting the trailer to be able to haul our new electric bike fleet earlier in the day with help from Fab Lab.”
This Machine provides a fleet of bicycles that can be rented at $2 per half hour in the downtown area. The organization started a donation pool through PayPal to try raising funds to replace the stolen trailer.
This Machine, a public-private partnership, is a collaboration that includes Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, the Indian Nations Council of Governments, the city of Tulsa, and others. This Machine, offers bicycles that can be rented on-demand from stations around downtown.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.