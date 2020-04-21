Tulsa police arrested three people Monday on allegations they were trafficking a runaway 17-year-old at an east Tulsa hotel.
Investigators were tipped off that the runaway victim had been advertised for prostitution on an internet escort site, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers allege that Rontaysha Leanna Cox, 26; Treveon Marquise Cato, 22; and Dominique Laron Morgan, 24, trafficked the teenager on April 20 at the Quality Inn located in the 10800 block of East 41st Street.
An officer "began a text conversation and agreed to a one hour 'date' at approximately (8 p.m.)," the affidavit states. "The date was for $250 in exchange for sexual services."
The officer was later directed to the hotel in east Tulsa. Once at the hotel, the officer took the minor into protective custody.
The hotel room was rented under Cox's name, according to the affidavit. A witness alleged that Cox, Cox's boyfriend and a man known as "D" dropped off the victim at the hotel.
Police officers continued surveillance on the hotel parking lot after reaching the victim and eventually stopped a Honda Civic driven by Cato. Cox and Morgan were passengers in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Cox allegedly had a receipt for the room on her. Officers found a reportedly stolen handgun by the driver's seat, a bottle of prescription drugs, and a backpack at Morgan's feet that contained nine packaged bags of marijuana and various paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
Cato allegedly stated he was aware the teenager was an escort but denied any knowledge about prostitution.
Cato, Cox and Morgan were booked into Tulsa County jail on complaints of human trafficking, harboring a runaway juvenile, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and various firearms complaints. Cato and Cox are being held on $125,000 bonds. Morgan is being held on a $224,000 bond.