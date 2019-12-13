Muskogee police arrested three men Thursday night after responding to two shots fired calls within 20 minutes of each other.
Dacario Stancle, Larry McDaniel and Kyran Taylor were all booked into the Muskogee County jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, among others, and one of them suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, though police would not specify which due to the ongoing investigation.
Officers found a house and car with multiple bullet holes near South 26th Place and Denver Street about 5:50 p.m., and a bullet-riddled car in a ditch near North 14th Street and Tamaroa Street about 6:10 p.m., according to a news release.
Witnesses said three people were seen leaving the crashed car.
Stancle, 21, was arrested on an additional complaint of first-degree burglary, and Taylor, 23, was arrested on a local failure to pay warrant along with complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and destroying evidence.