The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced a 211-pound marijuana bust. Investigators believe the three arrested intended to distribute the drugs throughout Oklahoma's black market. Courtesy
Three people were arrested Tuesday after investigators caught them with more than 200 pounds of marijuana at a storage facility in east Tulsa.
Rich Lysuwan, Youalee Moua and Chali Saeli each face a marijuana trafficking complaint. Investigators believe the three intended to sell the drugs on the black market in Oklahoma, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Task force officers and Homeland Security Investigation agents watched Tuesday as Lysuwan signed for a suspicious delivery at a storage facility near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, according to an arrest and booking report.
Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455