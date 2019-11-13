Three people were arrested Tuesday after investigators caught them with more than 200 pounds of marijuana at a storage facility in east Tulsa. 

Rich Lysuwan, Youalee Moua and Chali Saeli each face a marijuana trafficking complaint. Investigators believe the three intended to sell the drugs on the black market in Oklahoma, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. 

Task force officers and Homeland Security Investigation agents watched Tuesday as Lysuwan signed for a suspicious delivery at a storage facility near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, according to an arrest and booking report. 

He, along with Moua and Saeli, then unloaded six large bins and a reddish couch from the shipping container into a unit Moua rented. 

Officers approached the three to talk, and Moua told them her uncle, Lysuwan, had shipped the container from California and she asked him to include her couch with the bins, according to the report. 

Moua consented to a search of the unit, and inside five of the bins, officers found a total of 211 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags. One bin was empty, the report states. 

The three were arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office also assisted the investigation. 

Lysuwan and Moua, whose birthplaces were listed in arrest documents as Laos and Massachusetts, respectfully, are each held on $25,000 bail. 

Saeli is held without bond on an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. His address was listed in Hartman, Arkansas, in jail records. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019.

