Three people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at the Duncan Walmart, the Duncan Banner reported.
Duncan Police announced they were investigating reports of a shooting at the store, 3393 N U.S. 81, on Facebook about 10:20 a.m.
"We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart," the post reads. "We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available."
Duncan Public Schools also posted to Facebook shortly afterward, saying schools were taken off lockdown as the department had given officials "the all clear."
Duncan, the seat of Stephens County, is a city of about 22,400 in southern Oklahoma.
This is a developing story.