Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal assault on a Turley-area man in early December.
Tyler Brett Coyle, 34, Taylor Michelle Harper, 31, and Destiny Rae Asher, 27, are jailed in connection with the death of Jared Langworthy, 23, a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office news release says.
The attack is thought to have happened on the evening of Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of North Madison Avenue, deputies said last month. But the assault wasn’t discovered until early the next morning, when an ambulance was called for Langworthy at a residence in the 6000 block of North Madison Avenue. He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.
Authorities first arrested Cody Lee Fulmer, 31, in connection with Langworthy’s death. Fulmer, of Sapulpa, was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, as well as with a gang-related offense and conspiracy.
Asher, Coyle and Harper are also charged with the same crimes. Harper is additionally charged with maiming.
Fulmer is being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond. Asher, Coyle and Harper are being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.