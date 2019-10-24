A federal jury on Wednesday found a Tulsa woman prosecutors described as a "top-tier drug trafficker" guilty of bringing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine to the city's streets.
Amy Lee Davis, 38, of Tulsa was found guilty of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.
Prosecutors argued the evidence the Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Administration collected showed Davis stored drugs and drug proceeds at multiple locations in Tulsa, using a team to funnel pounds of methamphetamine into the city and surrounding communities.
Tulsa police officers surveilled Davis' activities for several weeks before executing search warrants at several locations she frequented on Nov. 13, 2018, turning up firearms, meth, digital scales and cash. They arrested her in a traffic stop the same day, during which they found 7 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle. She and a co-conspirator were returning from Oklahoma City in a routine trip to replenish her drug supply, according to the release.
Davis was released on bond and later arrested again for failing to appear for court. Officers found about 3 ounces of meth in her possession upon her second arrest, and they testified that while jailed, she used phone calls to try to collect debts from co-conspirators to post bond again.
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30, 2020, and she could face 10 years in prison up to life, as well as a maximum fine of $10 million.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores praised those responsible for Davis' conviction.
“Methamphetamine continues to be (one of) the most widely abused drugs in Oklahoma," he said in the release. "Ms. Davis spread addiction on the streets of Tulsa.
"I am proud of the prosecution and investigative teams for their hard work to pursue justice for our community.”