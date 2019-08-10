A 17-year-old accused of crashing his car into a house east of downtown and fleeing the scene Saturday night was taken into custody thanks to a group of neighbors.
Tulsa Police Officer Cory Franks said neighbors witnessed the driver speeding down a neighborhood road near 11th Street and Sheridan Road about 7:50 p.m. before he hit a dip in the road and lost control.
His SUV sheared off a power pole, took out a tree and landed in the side of a home; its back wheels mere feet from where a man was sleeping inside, Franks said.
The man inside suffered minor injuries, and the driver climbed out of the crashed SUV and ran south.
Several neighbors gave chase and cornered him about three blocks away until police arrived, Franks said.
Cpl. Joel Ward said the teen had been in an argument with his girlfriend shortly before, and left her home speeding.
Ward said one resident reported the SUV narrowly missed a child in a stroller and others nearby said they were hit with debris and broken glass. One of the SUV's headlights popped off to the other side of the yard.
Officers determined the teen was intoxicated, and arrested him on complaints of DUI, obstruction, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and no driver's license before turning him over to the juvenile justice system.
About 360 customers in the surrounding area were without power after the crash, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's online outage map.
As of 11 p.m. Saturday, crews estimated the restoration time as 1 a.m. Sunday.