The Tulsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man charged with beating and choking three women over a three-month period.
An arrest warrant was issued for Shannon Latarion Scott, also known as “True,” in separate cases on Oct. 30. Additional charges were filed against Scott in a third case on Nov. 6.
In total, he faces 11 charges, records show. They include two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation; two counts of domestic assault and battery and one count each of assault and battery in a manner likely to produce death; and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child; kidnapping; threatening an act of violence; burglary and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Scott reportedly had relationships or former relationships with each of his alleged victims, police said.
Lt. Clay Asbill, who leads the department’s Family Violence Unit, said domestic choking cases are unfortunately common.
Two Tulsans, Cynthia Mayfield and Tracy Russell, died this year via strangulation, and Asbill said there were more than 700 nonfatal choking cases reported in 2018. His unit receives about two new cases of domestic choking a day.
Scott, however, is unique in his number of victims and the proximity of the alleged offenses, Asbill said, with one reported in August, September and October.
In the first case of reported abuse, prosecutors say Scott, 37, accused a woman of stealing from him and repeatedly pistol-whipped her in the face, punched her and choked her.
During another violent encounter, prosecutors say Scott saw an ex-girlfriend with another man and attacked her so viciously that it caused her to almost black out.
In a third incident, Scott and a woman he was living with were arguing about his lack of financial contribution to the household and it escalated into him choking her on a bed, according to an affidavit. The document stated that he yanked the woman’s ponytail and choked her in front of children that were present. Scott, prosecutors allege, then repeatedly said he would kill her in front of them.
When the third victim tried to flee, Scott chased her down outside and punched her in the back of the head, causing her to drop a car seat holding her 1-year-old child and fall to the ground. An affidavit detailed that Scott then kicked the woman in the stomach.
“He needs to go to jail,” said Asbill.
Scott is described as a 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
