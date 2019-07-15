A jury was seated Monday in a federal lawsuit involving a widow who claims a Mayes County deputy violated the civil rights of her husband when he fatally shot him in 2014.
Janelle Bridges claims in her lawsuit that Mayes County Deputy Kyle Wilson used excessive force when he fired 13 times at her husband, Shane Bridges, hitting him twice.
The lawsuit contends Bridges was inside his home with the front door closed when Wilson fired unprovoked into the residence.
An attorney for Wilson, however, told the jury that his client knew Bridges personally and considered him a friend when he was dispatched to Bridges' residence regarding a 911 call of a drunk, suicidal man.
Geries told jurors that the evidence will show that Bridges had just exited his home and had fired a handgun at Wilson prior to being shot.
“He did what he felt he had to do to save his life,” attorney Stephen Geries told the jury during his opening statement.
The deputy further counters in court documents that his use of force was necessary, justifiable and in self-defense.
A revolver was found on the floor inside Bridges’ home after the fatal shooting. The gun contained three spent rounds and three unspent rounds, according to court documents.
An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent testified Monday that he counted 10 bullet holes outside the house near or on the door where Wilson claimed to have seen Bridges emerge.
Eight of the bullets were accounted for inside the home, OSBI Capt. Brad Green said. Bridges’ attorneys contend the two remaining bullets entered Bridges and did not exit him.
Bridges is seeking $861,496 in compensatory damages and an undetermined amount of other damages, including punitive damages on behalf of herself and six children.
Wilson responded to the Bridges’ rural residence located near Chelsea, about 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2014 after receiving a 911 call from Shane Bridge’s sister-in-law, Jennifer Crook, who was at another location.
Crook told a 911 operator that Shane Bridges was intoxicated, suicidal and threatened to harm Crook’s then 3-year-old child, court records state.
Janelle Bridges contends in her lawsuit that Crook made up the claims about her husband after he refused to bring Crook’s child to a bonfire that she was attending.
The lawsuit was filed March 15, 2015 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa. It originally named Wilson, Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed and Mayes County as defendants.
Through the course of litigation, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell, who is presiding over the case, dismissed Reed and Mayes County as defendants, leaving Wilson.
The trial is expected to continue for four or five days.