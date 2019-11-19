A federal trial started Tuesday for a Tulsa neurologist who is accused of defrauding Medicare in connection with the submission of claims to the government for the use of unapproved Botox from foreign suppliers.
Prosecutors allege Dr. Gregory Sinclair Connor, 61, bought unapproved Botox from international markets for use in his Tulsa practice. Connor then committed Medicare fraud when he caused claims to be submitted to the federal government for treatments using the foreign Botox, prosecutors claim.
Connor began purchasing the unapproved Botox “to make more money at the expense of the government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Cella alleged in the prosecution’s opening statement to jurors.
Defense attorney Mark Lyons denied during his opening statement that the case was about Connor’s “making money,” as prosecutors alleged.
Rather, Lyons was critical of both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the manufacturer of Botox, which he called a “criminal organization,” alluding to the company’s payment of $600 million in fines in 2010 to settle allegations that it marketed the drug for unapproved uses.
Lyons called one FDA investigator who interviewed Connor a liar. He also said some FDA criminal investigators call themselves the “Botox police” for their enforcement of laws, which Lyons said protect pricing for the only manufacturer of Botox, the pharmaceutical company Allergan, based in Ireland.
“Not one single patient” treated with Botox was harmed by Connor, Lyons said. He said no one was alleging that Connor didn’t use real Botox, either.
A grand jury on April 2 initially named Connor in a six-count indictment alleging health care fraud, fraud related to misbranded drugs and aggravated identity theft related to the use of a patient’s identity while committing health care fraud.
On Sept. 5 a grand jury returned a superseding indictment that added 35 additional counts of health care fraud.
Prosecutors dismissed two of the four identity theft counts Monday.
Prosecutors say the investigation into Connor’s activities began in January 2017 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a package addressed to Connor’s practice, Neurological Center of Oklahoma, at 6585 S. Yale Ave. in Tulsa.
The package contained Botox that was labeled differently from Botox approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, prosecutors say.
FDA Special Agent Daniel Allgeyer testified Tuesday that he and another agent interviewed Connor and his office manager on Feb. 1, 2017, at the doctor’s office after learning about the intercepted package.
During the interview, Connor told agents that he orders Botox from a foreign company because Allergan, the sole manufacturer of Botox, charges more than Medicare reimburses for treatment of neurological disorders, Allgeyer said.
Botox is used in treating certain neurological conditions, including migraine.
Connor claimed that he lost $160 per treatment if he used FDA-approved products from Allergan, a company he called “unethical,” Allgeyer said.
Prosecutors allege that Connor bought nearly $1 million worth of FDA-approved Botox from Allergan between 1996 and 2009. Connor made no further purchases of Botox from Allergan or its only FDA-approved U.S. supplier after Aug. 10, 2009, prosecutors claim Allergan officials said.
In 2012, Connor told his office manager that Allergan’s $579 per vial price was too high as Medicare reimbursed only $600 for its use, according to prosecutors.
Connor supplied FDA investigators with business records showing that since 2009 his office has bought Botox from Canadian pharmaceutical suppliers.
Prosecutors claim that the Botox purchased for Connor’s patients was not FDA-approved and was meant for non-U.S. markets such as Great Britain, Ireland, Malta and Pakistan.
One of the Canadian suppliers charged Connor $360 to $385 per vial for the non-FDA approved Botox, according to prosecutors.
Lyons said Connor was a “very decent, honorable neurologist” who did “absolutely nothing wrong.”
Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell is presiding over the trial, which is expected to continue through Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tulsa.
Prosecutors are also seeking a $223,636 money judgment from Connor if he is convicted.