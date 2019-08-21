Three people were charged Wednesday in connection with a south Tulsa homicide.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Nicholas Joseph Gibson, 33, Ruth Ellen Blair, 34, and Leanna Marie Roacher with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael Binder.
The three are also charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Gibson is additionally charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Binder, 53, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment at the Cascades apartment complex, 1812 E. 71st Place, on July 27. A 911 caller reported hearing a man yell “help” and a single gunshot before seeing a man and woman run from the area, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Roacher and Binder reportedly had scheduled a rendezvous through social media. She told police after her arrest earlier this week that she and two accomplices planned to rob Binder of money and drugs.
She was to ensure that the apartment door was left unlocked after she went inside and was to act as if her accomplices were robbing her, too, according to the affidavit.
About noon, Binder let her into the apartment, and shortly thereafter, her two accomplices — alleged to be Gibson and Blair — burst in, demanding that she and Binder get on the floor, according to the affidavit.
Instead,Binder called out for help and started running toward the front door, and one of the accomplices, alleged to be Gibson, shot him in the head, investigators said.Roacher and the two accomplices ran to her car and fled, police wrote in the affidavit. Roacher also said she stole a small amount of methamphetamine from Binder before he was shot, according to the report.
Roacher is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.
Police officers visited the apartment where Blair and Gibson had been staying, but they reportedly had fled, telling acquaintances that “they need to get out of town,” according to an affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued for Blair and Gibson.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.
