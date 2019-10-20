A state trooper received “informal discipline” about weighing a vehicular pursuit’s risk against an offense’s seriousness after he rolled his cruiser on a Tulsa highway while chasing a motorist for failure to yield and speeding.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released 44 pages of documents Friday, nearly a year and a half after the Tulsa World first requested records related to the April 7, 2018, incident. The agency provided the newspaper three weeks ago with video of the chase, which doesn’t show the crash because the rollover caused an equipment malfunction, according to the agency.
“I’m fine,” Trooper Jamie Guinn can be heard saying soon after the wreck, with audio recovered from that point on.
The encounter began about 11:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. 75 south of Jenks. Guinn saw a black Dodge Charger that had been eastbound on 131st Street fail to yield to a northbound vehicle on the highway, forcing that vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision, according to the Highway Patrol’s investigation summary.
The video shows a pickup truck with its brake lights on for about three seconds when the Charger pulls in front of it.
Guinn doesn’t begin to move into the left lane and speed up to catch the Charger until about 15 seconds later. The investigation report states that Guinn navigated traffic and used radar to clock the Charger at 95 mph as he approached it, with the driver not stopping despite the activation of lights and sirens on the cruiser. The Charger had a paper tag that the trooper couldn’t read.
The chase continued north with the fleeing driver operating the Charger in a “reckless/improper manner” that caused other motorists to take evasive actions, according to the report. The Charger exited at 81st Street, but Guinn lost control as he attempted to slow down.
“Guinn traveled across the outside lane of northbound U.S. 75, before traveling off the right side of the exit ramp, colliding with a highway sign and rolling his unit,” the report states. “The unit rolled one complete time, before coming (to) rest on its wheels.”
The investigator found Guinn not to be in compliance with OHP’s vehicular pursuit policy.
An “Acknowledgement of Informal Discipline” notes that an “informal meeting” took place between Guinn and a supervisor to convey the dangers of pursuing vehicles “in heavy traffic.” Continued infractions will result in higher levels of discipline, according to the form.
“(Troopers) shall carefully compare the seriousness of the violation to the hazards of a vehicular pursuit and shall carefully and continually consider the danger to themselves and the public in determining whether to attempt involvement in a vehicular pursuit,” the document states.
The discipline report is dated April 30, 2018. That happened to be the day the Tulsa World filed its open records request regarding the chase and crash. The newspaper made several inquiries to the Highway Patrol regarding the status of its request during the 18 months before the records were handed over.
“We are daily fulfilling not only media requests but hundreds of other requests for records as well,” OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said in a statement. “DPS makes every effort to fulfill requests as quickly as possible with the resources we have. Being open and transparent for the public is something we always strive to achieve.”
Troopers were unable to locate the Charger on the day of the wreck. However, the next evening in McAlester, the Highway Patrol pulled over a black Dodge Charger with an “after market” license plate cover that blocked the view of its paper tag.
As a trooper approached on foot, the Charger fled and reached speeds as high as 135 mph, according to an OHP report. The fleeing car eventually crashed on Main Street, and the driver was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Pittsburg County jail.
The driver was identified as Ezra Kevin Lewis, age 21 or 22, of Tulsa.
Investigators later determined that the Charger had been stolen from the Tulsa International Airport. Troopers could smell “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the crashed Charger and saw a bag of marijuana on its floor.
Lewis admitted to fleeing from a trooper near Tulsa the day before because the car was stolen and he was smoking marijuana, authorities said.
The Tulsa County case was dismissed in February at a preliminary hearing in which a judge denied prosecutors a continuance that would allow a trooper stationed in McAlester “more time to make the necessary travel arrangements” to appear.
In the Pittsburg County case, Lewis pleaded no contest in May 2018 to endangering others while eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He received a five-year deferred sentence.