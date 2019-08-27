DUI (copy)

Police stop a driver at a DUI checkpoint in downtown Tulsa in 2015. Law enforcement officers will conduct a checkpoint Saturday in midtown. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

In an effort to raise awareness about impaired drivers, Tulsa police will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Saturday. 

The checkpoint, held with the assistance of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, will be in midtown from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a news release. 

The checkpoint is part of the TPD’s continued effort to reduce injuries and deaths caused by alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, the release states.

The enforcement is part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's “ENDUI” program, and overtime funding is provided by the office's DUI Enforcement Grant.

