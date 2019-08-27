In an effort to raise awareness about impaired drivers, Tulsa police will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Saturday.
The checkpoint, held with the assistance of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, will be in midtown from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a news release.
The checkpoint is part of the TPD’s continued effort to reduce injuries and deaths caused by alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, the release states.
The enforcement is part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's “ENDUI” program, and overtime funding is provided by the office's DUI Enforcement Grant.