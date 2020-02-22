The Tulsa City-County Library's Central Library in downtown will remain closed until further notice while restoration crews work to repair damage after a small fire Wednesday.
Both the library and the attached Starbucks have been closed since firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the building about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Tulsa Fire Department found a small fire in a bathroom and a "significant amount of smoke" on the third floor, according to fire department spokesman Andy Little.
The Tulsa Police Department's IMPACT unit and TFD fire marshals located and arrested Sara Lynn Bess in connection to the fire. Bess recently came to Tulsa from Okmulgee and has since experienced homelessness, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.
Bess reportedly told officers "she is a pyro" and has prior arrests in Okmulgee for making bomb threats.
Damage in the library was reportedly limited to some fire damage in the affected bathroom, localized water damage from sprinklers activating and widespread smoke residue. Restoration trucks have been parked in the loading zone on the library's south side near the courthouse since the fire.
A TCCL spokeswoman said Wednesday library patrons can access services at the nearest branches, Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., and Schusterman-Benson Library, 3333 E. 32nd Place.