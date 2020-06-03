Federal authorities indicted a Tulsa man this week on allegations he possessed and distributed child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that Kevin Edward Swarthout, 47, was indicted this week on charges of distribution and receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors noted in a news release that Swarthout, of Tulsa, was convicted in 2000 of possessing child pornography.
Authorities allege that they were able to download images depicting child pornography in December from a computer that allegedly belonged to Swarthout. Investigators reportedly found more than 200 images and videos depicting child pornography.
In the 2000 case, Swarthout was sentenced to about three years in federal prison. Swarthout also pleaded guilty in 2000 in Tulsa County District Court to unlawful possession of child pornography, according to court records.
A state judge sentenced Swarthout to 16 years in prison with 10 years suspended. After being released in 2007 to serve the remainder of his time under supervision, his suspended sentence was revoked in 2014. He served another eight weekends in Tulsa County jail after prosecutors proved in court he had violated the terms of his initial sentence.
In the 2020 case, Swarthout is being held in jail while the case is adjudicated. He waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date was not immediately available.