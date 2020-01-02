The Oklahoma Constitution provides stronger protection for abortion rights than the U.S. Constitution does, according to a Tulsa clinic that is urging the state Supreme Court to toss out two state laws restricting abortion.
Under a 1980 Oklahoma Supreme Court precedent, “a woman’s right to make her own decisions regarding her own health, including about whether to continue or end a pregnancy, is protected more strongly under the Oklahoma Constitution than under the federal Constitution,” the Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic said in written arguments to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The Tulsa clinic is challenging two laws passed in 2015 by the Oklahoma Legislature.
One law would ban the dilation and evacuation method of abortion — which involves dismembering the fetus — after 14 weeks of gestation unless a “fetal demise” procedure is first performed. That law has never gone into effect because of legal challenges.