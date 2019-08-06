An inmate serving a Tulsa County sentence for burglary walked away from a minimum security prison in Vinita on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported.
Ricky Ellis Bauders, 52, was last seen about 6 p.m. running west from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center, 442586 E. 250 Road, according to a news release.
Bauders pleaded guilty in April in Tulsa County District Court to second-degree burglary and was serving a four-year sentence.
Bauders is described as 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds, and he has also been known as Richard Bauders and Rickey Ellis Sauders, according to court documents.
Bauders is believed to still be in the area, the release states.
The DOC warned members of the public not to approach Bauders or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information may call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential, according to the release.